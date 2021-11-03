Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Former Diamond Hog Drew Smyly is a World Series champion

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly on the mound during the seventh inning against the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly on the mound during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the 2021 World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.(Thomas Shea / USA Today Sports)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drew Smyly is a World Series champion.

The Little Rock, Ark., native because the fifth former Razorback to win an MLB title as he hoisted the Commissioner’s Trophy with the Atlanta Braves, who defeated the Houston Astros in six games to capture their first championship since 1995.

Smyly, who pitched for the Hogs in 2009 and 2010, made three appearances out of Atlanta’s bullpen during the postseason, including two outings in the World Series. He logged 7 1/3 innings of work in total, striking out eight while allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks.

The left-hander posted an 11-4 record with a 4.48 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched (23 starts) for the National League East champion Braves during the 2021 regular season.

Smyly, drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft, joins Dick Hughes (St. Louis Cardinals, 1967), Eric Hinske (Boston Red Sox, 2007/New York Yankees, 2009), Dallas Keuchel (Astros, 2017) and Andrew Benintendi (Red Sox, 2018) as former Hogs with a World Series ring.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained

Latest News

Arkansas State kicker
Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
Arkansas State kicker on radar for Burlsworth Trophy
Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)
LSU QB Myles Brennan enters transfer portal
(Source: UTSA Athletics)
Former Gilmer head football coach UTSA contract extended through 2031
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton...
Raising Cane’s Coach O billboard comes down 24 hours after announcement