Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

East Texans react to passing of propositions 3 & 6

(Source: KFDA)
(Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Texan residents voted in favor of two propositions put on the ballot in response to COVID-19 restrictions.

Proposition 3 bans the state from limiting religious services; meanwhile, proposition 6 allows nursing home residents and people living in assisted living facilities to designate an essential caregiver.

“If the people want to come, they’ll come,” said Greenhill Baptist Church #2 Pastor Darrin Rudolph. “If people don’t want to come, then they don’t have to come, but the church should never close.”

He said attendance boomed at his church during the pandemic, as many people turned to spirituality to cope with their stress.

“We baptized over 20 candidates in a year during the pandemic,” Rudolph said. “You didn’t close Walmart, so why would you close the church?”

While many churches turned to virtual means of worship, Rudolph said he believes that method leaves out many people in his congregation.

“The people who’ve got this technology down, that’s the younger people. The older folks, the senior citizens, they can’t do all that.”

Rudolph said he also relates to the nursing home proposition.

“If I wanted to see my mom, I had to talk to her through a window,” he said. “I pray that it would never happen that they would keep me from my mom.”

Marshall Manor Nursing Home administrator Ross Bradfield said he was happy to hear voters passed proposition 6.

“Last year and kind of into this year, we saw family members and close friends were barred from coming to visit... it was really hard for the residents,” he explained.

Bradfield said he noticed a change in behavior for a lot of the residents during that time.

“A lot of those residents got used to just staying in their rooms. They became withdrawn. We started seeing health problems crop up that weren’t there.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained

Latest News

The Shreveport-Caddo MPC is considering taking steps to establish a rental dwelling unit...
Planning board considering program to help identify problem rental properties, absentee landlords and owners
Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 regarding a fire on County Road 4242. As...
BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Alleged Halloween party shooter faces additional charges
3 Killed in Bowie County house fire
3 Killed in Bowie County house fire