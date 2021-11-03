Day 5 of testimony: Fourth victim comes forward in Jack Strain trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The prosecution in the Jack Strain trial called a fourth alleged victim of sexual abuse to the witness stand today. The man now in his 30s is a close Strain family member.

The fourth victim spoke clearly and may have been the prosecution’s strongest witness yet as he outlined alleged abuse that began when the victim was just 10 years old.

The fourth alleged victim says Jack Strain was like a father to him and the alleged abuse often made him feel awkward and confused. He says it happened on hunting trips, family vacations, and one time is an adult when Strain visited him at his home in Florida.

Prosecutor Collin Sims: Uncle Jack said why are you sleeping on the sofa why not come sleep with me? The alleged victim replied, “I did,” he says. He woke up the next morning and found Strain lying next to him fondling him.

Earlier in the day Jack Strain’s wife Lisa, who he met when she was 16 after pulling her over for a traffic stop, testified that she had no knowledge of any of the allegations against Strain and she said the two of them had very little conversation about it.

Defense attorney Billy Gibbens questioned Lisa Strain on cross: “Have you ever seen anything inappropriate between Jack and a family member?”

She replied: “Never.”

Gibbens: “Did you confront Jack?”

Lisa strain: “Yes he denied it.” Late Wednesday afternoon the wife of the fourth alleged victim testified saying that her husband told her in 2017 that Jack Strain molested him, as they were having an argument about Strain coming over to the house to mow his grass.

He lived next door and testified he became irritable at Strain’s presence. The last witness was Strain’s longtime public information officer James Hartman. He was testifying about allegedly inappropriate comments made by Strain concerning one of the victims.

