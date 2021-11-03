Damp and chilly Wednesday for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As promised, we are tracking a very damp and chilly middle part of the week for the ArkLaTex as a front moves through. Expect on and off moderate rain throughout the day with highs temperatures that will only be in the low to mid-50s for the region. Thursday could bring some morning showers before improving during the afternoon. Temperatures should begin to rebound Friday and through the weekend thanks to ample sunshine and a ridge building in across the region. Expect more of the same early next week before our next rain chance next Wednesday.

We are tracking on and off rain and chilly temperatures all day long for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella and jacket as we are expecting a dreary day across region. Rain is falling across the northern half of the ArkLaTex this morning and this wet weather will move south through all of the viewing area as we go throughout the day. Temperatures this morning are down in the upper 40s and low 50s, and don’t expect those temperatures to budge all that during the day due to the intrusion of cold air as well as the wet weather.

Scattered showers will persist during the evening and into the early morning hours Thursday for central and southern portions of the viewing area before clearing out by lunchtime. From Thursday afternoon through the weekend we are tracking sunshine and warming temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Highs on Friday should get back up into the 60s with 70s likely for the region by the time we get to Sunday. Along with the warming temperatures expect ample sunshine to move in for the region.

Looking ahead to an early sneak preview of next week shows more generally nice weather to kick off the week. Temperatures should continue to warm up as highs reach into the mid-70s both Monday and Tuesday. While we are expect ample sunshine Monday clouds could start increase later in the day Tuesday out ahead of what could be our next weather maker for the middle part of the week knocking us back to reality.

In the meantime, do what you can to stay dry and warm Wednesday! Have a great day!

