ConnectLA launches $177 million grant program to combat digital divide in rural areas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - People living in rural parts of Louisiana, like many in Beauregard Parish, have problems with broadband service, but ConnectLA is working to fix some of those issues.

The Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity (ConnectLA) made a stop in Deridder Wednesday as part of their roadshow. ConnectLA is going across the state discussing rural broadband access and affordability.

Residents at the meeting said service is horrible or completely non-existent where they live.

Gregory Mink went to the meeting from Merryville, because he has constant problems with his connection.

“We might get an upload speed of one megabyte or less, and then download speeds of about eight megabytes or less - so, very bad,” said Mink.

Mink went to the meeting today to see what options are available to improve broadband.

“It’s a must-have as opposed to just a nicety like it used to be back in the day. It’s a must-have for us today,” Mink said. “So, finding out about what other options are out there and what is actually being done to try to get us a little more updated on internet.”

According to data from ConnectLA, more than 19,000 Beauregard Parish residents have no access to broadband service and more than 472,000 people across Louisiana.

“I don’t have to tell your listeners, I don’t have to tell any of the folks that we’re gonna address in the room how much of a challenge the lack of broadband created, especially when everything shut down and everybody went home,” ConnectLA Executive Director Veneeth Iyengar said.

Iyengar says ConnectLA is working to help.

“We’ve launched the first statewide broadband grant program - it’s $177 million. And that money is designed to address the broadband gap that exists in a lot of the rural areas,” Iyengar said.

Private companies can apply for the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program to get funding to help extend broadband in rural areas across the state. There is a list of companies that can apply on the ConnectLA website.

Iyengar will be traveling across the state for the next two weeks visiting rural areas of Louisiana and speaking with residents about their effort to help eliminate the digital divide.

“This is part of a 22-town tour over a 2-week period to really understand the challenges of broadband in a lot of small communities, but also to talk about a grant program that we just launched this past Monday,” Iyengar said.

This isn’t a problem with an overnight fix, but ConnectLA hopes to eliminate the digital divide by 2029.

Applications are open now for private companies and will last until December 31. ConnectLA hopes to begin construction on the new broadband infrastructure by April of 2022.

For more information on the GUMBO project or to apply, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.