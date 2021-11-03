Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

4 in custody after police chase; vehicle recovered

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported four people were taken into custody following a police chase on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Officials said the preliminary information was that the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen. The vehicle has been recovered, according to BRPD.

Investigators said the chase started near Goodwood Boulevard and South Flannery Road. They added it ended on Southpark Drive, which is off Coursey Boulevard.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained

Latest News

Students and parents speak out about Caddo school's mask policy at the Caddo School Board...
Students, parents express their opinions on Caddo School District’s mask policy
Jaylin Wayne
Man found guilty in 2017 double homicide at GSU
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported four people were taken into custody following a...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase in Baton Rouge (Source: 9News Viewer)
Louisiana Department of Health says first shipments of child vaccine expected soon
Louisiana Department of Health says first shipments of child vaccine expected soon