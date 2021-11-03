3 people dead in Bowie County house fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three people are dead following a house fire on Tuesday night in Bowie County.

Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 regarding a house fire, according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff O’Neill.

Not much is known at this time. DeKalb, Sims, New Boston and Maud Fire Departments in conjunction to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The Bowie County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.