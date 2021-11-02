Getting Answers
Suspicious package found at Texarkana church; police on scene

By Alex Onken and Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police remain on scene after a suspicious package was found in a church on the morning of Nov. 2

Police got the call to the 1600 block of Rose Street to the College Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

According to police on the scene, a man came to check the building and areas of it in disarray, finding the package. Police advised him to not move or touch the package.

A crew from Barksdale was called and will come to the church to deal with the package.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

