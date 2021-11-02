Getting Answers
SPD searching for man accused of attempted murder

Tyquavious Marshall, 19
Tyquavious Marshall, 19(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at Clear Horizon’s Apartments on Oct. 24 just after 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 47-year-old victim outside of an apartment suffering from a single gunshot to the hip. He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they encountered many uncooperative witnesses, but were able to recover evidence from the scene. They were able to identify Tyquavious Marshall, 19, as the person they believed to be responsible for the shooting. A warrant was procured that charges Marshall with one count of second-degree murder, and a bond of $1M.

SPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Marshall. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. He is considered armed and dangerous, police say the public should not attempt to make contact with him.

