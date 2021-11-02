Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Shreveport man arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with juveniles

Jimmy Dillard, 72
Jimmy Dillard, 72(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on a warrant for inappropriate behavior with two minors under the age of 13 in Bossier Parish.

Jimmy Dillard, 72, of University Drive in Shreveport, was arrested by detectives following a tip that he inappropriately touched a minor at a Princeton residence and at his Shreveport home.

During his interview with detectives, Dillard admitted to inappropriately touching the minors on several occasions.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of molestation of a juvenile. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $600,000.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding crimes against children is encouraged wit contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
We are tracking heavy rain and much cooler weather ahead for the ArkLaTex later this week.
Another major cold front on the way
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Amazon TIF district aims to spur more economic development in north Shreveport

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Fatal Houma officer-involved shooting
LSP: Houma officer fatally shoots man who charged at them with screwdriver
Left to right: Larrion Hawkins, Patrick Stricklin, Donavyn Simpson and John Wayne Morgan
Arrest made in July deadly shooting
Ark. Gov. Hutchinson explains the child COVID vaccination rollout in the state.
Hutchinson: Arkansas ‘well-prepared’ to vaccinate younger children
Tyquavious Marshall, 19
SPD searching for man accused of attempted murder