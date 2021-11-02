Shreveport man arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with juveniles

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on a warrant for inappropriate behavior with two minors under the age of 13 in Bossier Parish.

Jimmy Dillard, 72, of University Drive in Shreveport, was arrested by detectives following a tip that he inappropriately touched a minor at a Princeton residence and at his Shreveport home.

During his interview with detectives, Dillard admitted to inappropriately touching the minors on several occasions.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of molestation of a juvenile. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $600,000.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding crimes against children is encouraged wit contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

