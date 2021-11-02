Rain and colder temperatures move in Wednesday

(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday everyone! Another beautiful day with plentiful sunshine and warm temperatures in the afternoon for most, however; that will be coming to an abrupt end as we start the early morning hours on Wednesday.

This afternoon, highs will warm into the low and mid 70s for areas I-20 and southward. However, for areas north, high temperatures will be sitting a bit cooler in the 50s. Temperatures will fall shortly after sunset and eventually drop into the low to mid and upper 40s overnight tonight. Clouds will begin building even more as the low pressure system moves in.

As we head into Wednesday, a wet morning start for the I-30 corridor as you get going back to work and/or school. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 40s with highs taking a big drop into the low 50s for highs! Rain looks to move near and south of I-20 during the afternoon and evening. Futuretrack so far shows rain still lingering for early Thursday morning with clouds sticking around for the afternoon as well.

By Thursday afternoon we’ll have dry skies but cloudy conditions. Overnight Thursday, our lows will drop into the low 40s and upper 30s and the same can be said for Friday morning. Highs on Thursday are only going to be in the mid 50s with a slight warm up into the 60s by Friday. Weekend will be sunny once again with highs rebounding into the mid and upper 60s!

Saturday will be a sunny and gorgeous days with highs in the mid 60s but dont worry if you like the warmth. Warmer temperatures return Sunday afternoon to the 70s!

Dont forget this Sunday is when Daylight Saving time officially ends! Set your clocks back for an extra hour of sleep and enjoy the later sunset around 5:19pm Sunday evening.

Tropics: We still have Tropical Storm Wanda but otherwise the tropics is quiet once again with not much else to track. We’ll keep you updated if any changes occur as Hurricane season ends November 30th.

Have a great Tuesday!

