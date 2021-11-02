Getting Answers
Minden approves budget, ending stalemate

One worker agreed to take a lesser pay raise; another says he’s taking a new job in another city
Minden's months-long budget stalemate was punctuated by this chair bump during a heated exchange between Minden Mayor Terry Gardner and Councilman Wayne Edwards after the City Council meeting Sept. 13, 2021.
By Chandler Watkins and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Minden City Council members have approved the city’s budget, putting an end to a months-long stalemate that was punctuated by a chair bump.

The sticking point was a combined total of about $11,000 in pay raises for two municipal employees, economic development director Phillip Smart and human resources manager April Aguilar.

Ultimately, Aguilar agreed to accept a 6% increase instead of the 10% that was expected. And Smart has informed city officials that he’s taking a new job in Ruston.

The budget is for the fiscal year that began Friday, Oct. 1. Since that date, state law had limited the city’s spending to half as much as it had budgeted last year. Officials had said Minden could begin to experience cash flow issues if a budget was not adopted soon.

Three council members — District A’s Wayne Edwards, District B’s Terika Williams-Walker and District C’s Vincen Bradford — consistently voted against the budget proposal.

Smart previously told KSLA News 12 that legal action was not out of the question if the budget proposal was not approved as it was written with the promised raises.

Mayor Terry Gardner had explained to KSLA News 12 that the raises were conditional on certain milestones and that Smart and Aguilar both had met those goals.

The deadline to approve the 2021-22 budget was Sept. 15.

Since that date passed with no new financial plan in place, state law limits the city’s spending to 50% of what was authorized for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

Minden already was having to draw $2,225,428 from its reserves to make ends meet, according to the city’s 2020-21 budget.

That plan projected $34,816,405 in income against spending totaling $37,041,833. Limiting expenditures to half of that amount gives the city only $18,520,916.50 on which to operate until a new financial plan is in place.

