Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 2 just after 5:30 p.m.

The incident occurred near Greenwood Road in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Officials say a male in his upper teens was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police then found and stopped a vehicle with bullet holes in it. The two people in the vehicle were detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for details.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.