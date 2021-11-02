Getting Answers
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 2 just after 5:30 p.m.

The incident occurred near Greenwood Road in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Officials say a male in his upper teens was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police then found and stopped a vehicle with bullet holes in it. The two people in the vehicle were detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for details.

