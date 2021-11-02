Man facing murder charge following Crime Stoppers tip; police searching for weapon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man, facing a murder charge, will be extradited back to Caddo Parish following a CrimeStoppers tip.

Trakevin Black, 26, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. Black is accused in a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

On the evening of Friday, Oct. 29, Shreveport police officers were called to the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Corbitt Street regarding shots fired call. As they arrived, officers spotted a wrecked vehicle along the side of the road. Inside, they discovered a man who told them he had been shot. The man was sent to a Shreveport hospital, where he was rushed into surgery but later died from his injuries.

On Monday, Nov, 1, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force took black into custody in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Detectives have not yet recovered the firearm used in the homicide and are asking the public for help tracking it down. Anyone with information can contact detectives at (318) 673-6955. Or by calling Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 318- 673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.