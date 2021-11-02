Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Man facing murder charge following Crime Stoppers tip; police searching for weapon

Detectives have not yet recovered the firearm used in the homicide and are asking the public for help tracking it down.
Detectives have not yet recovered the firearm used in the homicide and are asking the public...
Detectives have not yet recovered the firearm used in the homicide and are asking the public for help tracking it down. Anyone with information can contact detectives at (318) 673-6955. Or by calling Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 318- 673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man, facing a murder charge, will be extradited back to Caddo Parish following a CrimeStoppers tip.

Trakevin Black, 26, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. Black is accused in a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

On the evening of Friday, Oct. 29, Shreveport police officers were called to the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Corbitt Street regarding shots fired call. As they arrived, officers spotted a wrecked vehicle along the side of the road. Inside, they discovered a man who told them he had been shot. The man was sent to a Shreveport hospital, where he was rushed into surgery but later died from his injuries.

On Monday, Nov, 1, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force took black into custody in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Detectives have not yet recovered the firearm used in the homicide and are asking the public for help tracking it down. Anyone with information can contact detectives at (318) 673-6955. Or by calling Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 318- 673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
We are tracking heavy rain and much cooler weather ahead for the ArkLaTex later this week.
Another major cold front on the way
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry, a Republican from New Iberia, La.
La. AG to discuss new efforts against fight in opioid epidemic
Cold air will be pushing into the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days.
Tracking a cold middle part of the week
Shortly after 12:10 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash...
2 dead in Lincoln Parish head-on crash
Election Day in Bowie County, Texas is Nov. 2, 2021.
Nov. 2 is Election Day in Texas