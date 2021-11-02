Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Man accused of raping at least 6 children over 20 years, no bond set

“Detectives were able to track Kirkman’s crimes from 1980 through 2010 and they believe that there is a possibility that there are more victims.”
Brett Kirkman (above), 52, is charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape.
Brett Kirkman (above), 52, is charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape.(SPD | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after he was accused of raping six children over a period of more than 20 years.

Brett Kirkman, 52, is charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape.

On Oct. 8, investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit were contacted regarding a sexual assault that took place in the mid-2000s. The male victim, now an adult, told police that Kirkman assaulted him multiple times over a 5 year period.

Detectives then launched an investigation and were able to locate and interview five other males that were allegedly assaulted by Kirkman. Arrest warrants were procured for Kirkman. On Monday, Nov. 1, Kirkman was taken into custody at his home by investigators with the Sex Crime Unit and SPD Warrants Unit. Search warrants were also executed at the time.

Kirkman was booked into the Shreveport City Jail following interviews with investigators. No bond is set.

“Detectives were able to track Kirkman’s crimes from 1980 through 2010 and they believe that there is a possibility that there are more victims. Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information to contact them at (318) 673-7026 or (318) 510-1803.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
We are tracking heavy rain and much cooler weather ahead for the ArkLaTex later this week.
Another major cold front on the way
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect

Latest News

Thanks to the cold front, make sure you have a jacket and umbrella Wednesday and Thursday.
Very chilly and wet middle part of the week
Detectives have not yet recovered the firearm used in the homicide and are asking the public...
Man facing murder charge following Crime Stoppers tip; police searching for weapon
U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry, a Republican from New Iberia, La.
WATCH LIVE: La. AG discusses new efforts in fight against opioid epidemic
Cold air will be pushing into the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days.
Tracking a cold middle part of the week