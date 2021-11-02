Man accused of raping at least 6 children over 20 years, no bond set

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after he was accused of raping six children over a period of more than 20 years.

Brett Kirkman, 52, is charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape.

On Oct. 8, investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit were contacted regarding a sexual assault that took place in the mid-2000s. The male victim, now an adult, told police that Kirkman assaulted him multiple times over a 5 year period.

Detectives then launched an investigation and were able to locate and interview five other males that were allegedly assaulted by Kirkman. Arrest warrants were procured for Kirkman. On Monday, Nov. 1, Kirkman was taken into custody at his home by investigators with the Sex Crime Unit and SPD Warrants Unit. Search warrants were also executed at the time.

Kirkman was booked into the Shreveport City Jail following interviews with investigators. No bond is set.

“Detectives were able to track Kirkman’s crimes from 1980 through 2010 and they believe that there is a possibility that there are more victims. Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information to contact them at (318) 673-7026 or (318) 510-1803.”

