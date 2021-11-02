Getting Answers
LSU Health Shreveport shares information about who's eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

First and second doses and booster shots available at 5 locations this week
LSU Health Shreveport says people with a moderate to severe immunocompromise are recommended to receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to complete their initial vaccine series before they get their booster shot. For those patients only, the third dose should be received no sooner than a month after the second dose. And they are recommended to get a booster shot six months after their third dose.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen — now are available to people who meet eligibility requirements.

Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can get a booster shot six months after completing their initial series, and those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose two months after their initial dose. 

LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats is offering the booster doses between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at its North Campus (former Chevyland dealership), 2627 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport.

To get the booster shot, you must be:

  • 65 years old or older, or,
  • 18 or older and live in a long-term care setting, or,
  • 18 or older and have an underlying medical condition, or,
  • 18 or older and work or live in a high-risk setting. The CDC says this group includes healthcare workers, firefighters, law officers, congregate care staffers, teachers, support staffers, daycare workers, U.S. Postal Service workers and those who work in food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, public transit and grocery stores.

The CDC’s new guidance the new guidelines allows people to get any of the available booster vaccines regardless of which vaccine they previously received.

LSU Health Shreveport says patients with a moderately to severely compromised immune system are recommended to receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to complete their initial vaccine series.  For these patients only, the third dose should be received no sooner than a month after the second dose. And they are recommended to get a booster shot six months after their third dose.

This applies to people who have:

  • Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
  • Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
  • Received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or who take immunosuppressants
  • a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
  • An advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response
  • Any other condition that causes moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the conditions above.

LSU Health Shreveport, which has administered almost 90,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, says no appointment is needed to receive a booster shot at its North Campus.

You should provide your identification and insurance information when you arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

Pre-register by clicking here if you want to receive a booster shot (or third dose for immune-compromised patients) from LSU Health Shreveport but received your previous vaccinations at a different location.

LSUHS COVID VACCINATION SITES AND HOURS

► LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (former Chevyland dealership), 2627 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

What’s available: COVID-19 testing, first and second doses of vaccine and booster shots

► Eldorado Casino, 451 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in Shreveport

Hours: 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4

What’s available: first and second doses of vaccine and booster shots

► Dreams Beauty and Barber Shop, 1850 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, #C, in Shreveport

Hours: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

What’s available: first and second doses of vaccine and booster shots

► Vet Fest, BeauxJax Crafthouse, 501 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City

Hours: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

What’s available: first and second doses of vaccine and booster shots

► Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino, 315 Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in Shreveport

Hours: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

What’s available: first and second doses of vaccine and booster shots

