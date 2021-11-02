Getting Answers
La. AG to discuss new efforts in fight against opioid epidemic

“Fighting something as devastating and deadly as opioid abuse takes a multi-dimensional approach, and I am grateful to have public and private partners working with me to safely remove and dispose of drugs in our communities.”
U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry, a Republican from New Iberia, La.
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will speak at an event along with Shreveport-Bossier City community leaders to discuss efforts to decrease opioid addiction in Northwest Louisiana.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in Bossier City. The event will be streamed live in this story.

“Overdose deaths surpassed a record-high during the pandemic, and many Northwest Louisiana families are mourning the loss of their loved ones,” said Attorney General Landry, in a news release. “Fighting something as devastating and deadly as opioid abuse takes a multi-dimensional approach, and I am grateful to have public and private partners working with me to safely remove and dispose of drugs in our communities.”

