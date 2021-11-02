Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Jackson was hospitalized in Washington, after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students protesting living conditions on campus.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal. Watkins said Jackson would be kept a the hospital overnight for observation.

Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
SPD responds to shooting on Wallace Ave.
Man dies after being shot multiple times on Wallace Avenue
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say

Latest News

Minden's months-long budget stalemate was punctuated by this chair bump during a heated...
Minden approves budget, ending stalemate
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas
Exchange between Minden Mayor Terry Gardner and Councilman Wayne Edwards after Sept. 13 meeting
Minden budget stalemate ends after HR director agrees to a lesser raise; economic development director has a new job in Ruston
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead