Drug deactivation packs to be distributed across Shreveport-Bossier in fight against opioid epidemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During a visit to Northwest Louisiana, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the distribution of drug deactivation packs on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The new deactivation packs will be distributed via Meals on Wheels through the Bossier Council on Aging in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic.

“Our seniors have loved ones, caregivers, hired help and they see those medicines and they say, ‘oh, I hurt my knee,’ and they’ll say, ‘here, honey, take one of these,’” Tamara Crane, executive director at the Bossier Council on Aging, said.

In 2020, overdose deaths surpassed 93,000 deaths across the country, compared to 72,000 deaths the previous year. Of those deaths in 2019, 70.6% of them involved opioids.

“It’s like taking one step forward and two backwards,” attorney general Jeff Landry said, when asked what he thought about the spike in overdose deaths during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.