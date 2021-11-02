Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Drug deactivation packs to be distributed across Shreveport-Bossier in fight against opioid epidemic

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (at podium) spoke during an event along with...
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (at podium) spoke during an event along with Shreveport-Bossier City community leaders to discuss efforts to decrease opioid addiction in Northwest Louisiana.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During a visit to Northwest Louisiana, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the distribution of drug deactivation packs on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The new deactivation packs will be distributed via Meals on Wheels through the Bossier Council on Aging in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic.

“Our seniors have loved ones, caregivers, hired help and they see those medicines and they say, ‘oh, I hurt my knee,’ and they’ll say, ‘here, honey, take one of these,’” Tamara Crane, executive director at the Bossier Council on Aging, said.

In 2020, overdose deaths surpassed 93,000 deaths across the country, compared to 72,000 deaths the previous year. Of those deaths in 2019, 70.6% of them involved opioids.

“It’s like taking one step forward and two backwards,” attorney general Jeff Landry said, when asked what he thought about the spike in overdose deaths during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
We are tracking heavy rain and much cooler weather ahead for the ArkLaTex later this week.
Another major cold front on the way
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Amazon TIF district aims to spur more economic development in north Shreveport

Latest News

good
SML's Food For Thought food drive kicks off
ivy
Shreveport Memorial Libraries kick off 'Food for Thought' food drive
(Source: Shreve Memorial Library)
‘Food For Thought’ food drive returns at Shreve Memorial Library
Valencia Park basketball court
Colorful renovation to basketball court hopes to enhance community