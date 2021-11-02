Getting Answers
Dozens of parents picket against continuing to require Caddo students to wear face masks

The issue is on the proposed agenda for the School Board’s meeting Nov. 16
Parents picket outside Caddo School District's Central Office in Shreveport on Tuesday, Nov. 2. They oppose requiring students to continue to wear face masks.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of parents are picketing against requiring Caddo public school students to wear face masks.

They are gathered outside Caddo School District’s Central Office on Midway Street.

That’s where School Board members are meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 to set the agenda for their Nov. 16 meeting.

The proposed agenda for the board’s Nov. 16 meeting includes the following entry:

“Implement Governor Edwards’ K-12 Masking Option, including modifications to quarantine guidelines (Barry Rachal) Type Action Recommended Action Move to implement Governor Edwards’ K-12 Masking Option, including modifications to quarantine, as recommended by Board Member Barry Rachal as submitted in the electronic mailout.”

