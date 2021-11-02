Cold air moving in over next couple of days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a beautiful start to the week Monday we are tracking cold air that will start to move into the ArkLaTex this morning and will continue to push through the region over the next couple of days. Tuesday it will really depend on where you live in the ArkLaTex in determining if you have to deal with the cold air with the I-30 corridor cooling off dramatically today. For everyone else, Wednesday will be the day that the chilly weather moves in along with on and off moderate to heavy rain. Behind the front expect 50s for highs until Friday when we should reach back to the 60 degree mark with 70s possible by the time we get to Sunday.

Depending on where you live you are either in store for a comfy or chilly Tuesday across the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning if you live across the northern third of the viewing area you need to grab the umbrella and heavy jacket as we are expecting big changes for you Tuesday. Temperatures across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex will only be in the 50s with a few hit and miss showers throughout the day. Farther south, we are tracking cooler, but still comfortable temperatures with highs that will be in the low 70s with increasing clouds.

As we ahead to Wednesday and the rest of the week the big story will be the colder air flooding south through the ArkLaTex. Temperatures on Wednesday in Shreveport will be 15 to 20 degree cooler compared to Tuesday with on and off rain throughout the day. So make sure you dress accordingly tomorrow. We could see some more showers early Thursday morning before we start to dry out and warm up heading into the weekend with 60s likely Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking greatly improved weather on tap for the region. Highs on Saturday will likely return to the mid-60s with ample sunshine throughout the ArkLaTex with Sunday seeing even better weather with highs likely crossing back over 70 degree with the warming trend continuing into next week. So the cold blast over the next few days will not be prolonged.

In the meantime, dust off the thick coats as you will need them at some point over the next couple of days! Have a great Tuesday!

