BSO: Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Patrol deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested two men following an alleged road rage incident in a Haughton neighborhood.

Jason Engle, 51, of Haughton, and a teacher with Bossier Parish Schools, was arrested after he shot at a vehicle in the Dogwood Subdivision on Oct. 30. Officials say no one was injured in the incident.

Deputies say Engle was driving a Blue Toyota Four Runner when he says he was tailed by two vehicles. He said a Black Dodge Charger and a White Chevrolet Silverado began following him on Bellevue Road and followed him as he turned onto Dogwood Trail, into the subdivision.

Engle said the vehicles began to drive aggressively behind him in the neighborhood.

Detectives day after speaking with all drivers in the incident, drivers of the Dodge and Chevrolet said Engle began “brake-checking” them. This is said to have continued until the three vehicles turned into Eliga Drive. Engle is said to have stopped his vehicle after being rear-ended by the Silverado.

He said he noticed the drivers get out of their cars and walk toward him. Engle said he feared for his safety so he exited the vehicle and began shooting his .357 revolver into the truck. He then got back into his vehicle and went home, where he then contacted police.

Detectives gathered surveillance video and statements from witnesses. Engle was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $40,000.

Driver of the Silverado, Kevin Wooley, 22, of Haughton was also arrested. He was charged with one count of aggravated criminal property damage, with a bond of $15,000. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

Bossier Parish Schools released the following statement regarding Engle’s arrest:

“The case involving Mr. Engle is still under investigation. In the meantime, it is a personnel matter and he is on leave for the unforeseeable future pending the proceedings that will follow.”

