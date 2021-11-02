Benton’s Fire District #4 to propose bond issue for December’s ballot

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A bond issue is expected to go on the ballot in December, concerning Benton’s Fire District #4.

The fire district is asking voters to approve a two mill property tax increase. The increase will generate roughly $390,000 a year.

The district will then seek approval for a $2.5M bond to get new equipment such as fire trucks, expanding living quarters and updating current equipment. The funds will not go towards employee salaries or benefits.

The bond will last for 15 years if approved.

