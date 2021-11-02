Getting Answers
Arrest made in July deadly shooting

Left to right: Larrion Hawkins, Patrick Stricklin, Donavyn Simpson and John Wayne Morgan
Left to right: Larrion Hawkins, Patrick Stricklin, Donavyn Simpson and John Wayne Morgan(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting on July 13 in the 300 block of Mayfair. Officers discovered Dartreyus Demarce Wesley, 22, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

After months of investigating, detectives identified four men they believe to be responsible for Wesley’s death. On Oct. 29, detectives procured warrants charging John Wayne Morgan, 19, Patrick Stricklin, 23, Donavyn Simpson, 23, and Larrion Hawkins, 19, with one count each of second-degree murder.

All men, except Stricklin, were already in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center for unrelated violent crimes. Stricklin had recently bonded out on other charges as well.

He was taken into custody at the Shreveport Police Department and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

