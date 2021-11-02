Arrest made in alleged attempted murder incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shots fired call in the 2900 block of Hattie Street on Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who claimed a known man fired multiple shots at him. Detectives followed up on the incident and procured an arrest warrant charging Michael Sherman, 24, with one count of attempted second degree murder.

Sherman was taken into custody on Oct. 31 by Shreveport patrol officers. Detectives issued a search warrant for his home and located a handgun believed to have been used in the murder attempt, along with a stolen handgun. He was booked into the Shreveport County Jail.

On Nov. 2, detectives added additional charges to Sherman, stemming from the evidence discovered during the execution of the search warrant and from information gathered during the ongoing investigation into the attempted murder.

Sherman was charged with the following:

illegal possession of firearm by a convicted felon (1 count)

illegal possession of a stolen firearm (1 count)

possession of schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute (1 count)

illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled substance (1 count)

possession of a schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute (2 counts)

