Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested

The child was brought to a hospital where it was determined the child weighed 11 pounds.
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.(SPD | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are facing child cruelty charges following a disturbing discovery on Monday, Nov. 1.

Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30 and Derrick George, 36, are both charged with one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Larue Street regarding a medical emergency. At the home, officers made contact with EMS workers who were providing medical assistance to a 3-year-old. According to Shreveport police, the child was severely malnourished and in poor health.

The child was brought to a hospital where it was determined the child weighed 11 pounds.

Marshall and George were taken to the Shreveport police complex for questioning and then both booked in the Shreveport City Jail.

DCFS was contacted and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
We are tracking heavy rain and much cooler weather ahead for the ArkLaTex later this week.
Another major cold front on the way
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Amazon TIF district aims to spur more economic development in north Shreveport

Latest News

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (at podium) spoke during an event along with...
Drug deactivation packs to be distributed across Shreveport-Bossier in fight against opioid epidemic
According to police on the scene, a man came to check the building and areas of it in disarray,...
Suspicious package found at Texarkana church; police on scene
Thanks to the cold front, make sure you have a jacket and umbrella Wednesday and Thursday.
Very chilly and wet middle part of the week
Brett Kirkman (above), 52, is charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape.
Man accused of raping at least 6 children over 20 years, no bond set