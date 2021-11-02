Getting Answers
2 dead in Lincoln Parish head-on crash

Shortly after 12:10 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 80, near LA Hwy 818. This crash claimed the life of the driver of one of the vehicles and a passenger inside the other.
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two men, including one from Shreveport, has died in a head-on crash early Monday morning in Lincoln Parish.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police got the call just after 12:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 80 near La. Highway 818.

The initial investigation revealed a 2003 Buick LeSabre, driven by 24-year-old Malik Hicks of Ruston, was traveling eastbound on US Hwy 80. For reasons still under investigation, the LeSabre crossed over the center line into the westbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 51-year-old Robyn Miller of Shreveport.

Hicks, who was not properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Traverse, 55-year-old James Miller Jr. of Shreveport was also pronounced dead at the scene. Restraint use of Miller is unknown due to damage. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police Troop F.

The crash remains under investigation.

