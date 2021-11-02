Getting Answers
17th annual Veterans for Veterans Car & Bike Event runs Nov. 4-6 in Shreveport/Bossier City

100% of the proceeds go toward helping local veterans
The 17th annual Veterans for Veterans Car & Bike Event takes place Nov. 4-6
The 17th annual Veterans for Veterans Car & Bike Event takes place Nov. 4-6(Veterans for Veterans Car & Bike Event)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The 17th annual Veterans for Veterans Car & Bike Event kicks will be held Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4-6.

What started out in the parking lot of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport now is a multiday, fun-filled event for the family where 100% of the proceeds go toward helping local veterans.

“We are really excited about it being an ongoing thing,” said Theresa Neff, the event’s chairwoman. “Even during COVID, we managed to make sure to make it safe for everyone to continue to honor our veterans. It’s for all of our veterans, and it gives us the chance to show how much we appreciate them.”

The opening ceremony will include the Byrd High School band performing a brass tribute to to all active-duty military personnel as well as those MIA, POW and KIA. The Huntington High School JROTC will post the colors at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) members will be coming to help with activities for the kids, such as face painting, bounce houses and making Veterans Day cards.

Neff said the event continues to get bigger. “Especially with the car show. The car guys are great.

“Someone is bringing up a 5-ton truck for the show,” she continued. “He says he has to get it ready at 4 in the morning.

“We have several vintage motorcycles coming, so our bike show should be awesome as well. We have a local church coming in to serve us lunch. We have music all day and raffle items and drawings people can participate in.”

The trophies have been made and donated by a local veteran who crafted them out of old car parts.

IF YOU GO

  • Veterans for Veterans Car & Bike Event runs from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at 3 State Harley Davidson, 2225 Autoplex Drive in Bossier City.
  • On Friday, the vendors will be set up at Riverpark Church, which is located at the former Hamel’s Amusement Park site at 3232 E. 70th St. in Shreveport.
  • And on Saturday, the gates open at 9 a.m. with Patriot Guards lining the drive to the church, the Freedom Ride at 1 p.m. and the Classic Car & Bike Show.
  • Vet Fest also will be held Saturday at BeauxJax Crafthouse, 501 Barksdale Blvd. in downtown Bossier City.

