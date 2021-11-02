16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police say a juvenile who escaped from a medical facility two days ago should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

“We were just notified today by the Office of Juvenile Justice that this young man had escaped from Brentwood,” police Sgt. Angie Willhite told KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Anthony Mandigo removed a window from his room in the hospital in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue then ran away about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, according to the news release distributed Tuesday.

The 16-year-old was sentenced to a juvenile life term after being adjudicated on charges of armed robbery in juvenile court, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Mandigo to call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 and select option #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or using the P3 Tips app.

