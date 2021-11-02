Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous

He was sentenced to juvenile life after being adjudicated on armed robbery charges, authorities said
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police say a juvenile who escaped from a medical facility two days ago should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

“We were just notified today by the Office of Juvenile Justice that this young man had escaped from Brentwood,” police Sgt. Angie Willhite told KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Anthony Mandigo removed a window from his room in the hospital in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue then ran away about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, according to the news release distributed Tuesday.

The 16-year-old was sentenced to a juvenile life term after being adjudicated on charges of armed robbery in juvenile court, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Mandigo to call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 and select option #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
We are tracking heavy rain and much cooler weather ahead for the ArkLaTex later this week.
Another major cold front on the way
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Amazon TIF district aims to spur more economic development in north Shreveport

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,418 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
BSO: Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Fatal Houma officer-involved shooting
LSP: Houma officer fatally shoots man who charged at them with screwdriver