Strong cold front brings rain and cold temps

(KSLA) - Happy Monday and happy November! Whether you’re keeping up the fall decorations or getting ready to put up the ones for Christmas, the weather this week will be great for them!

This afternoon, highs will warm into the low and mid 70s areawide under another day of mostly sunny skies and fairly calm winds out of the SE. This evening for the ride home commute, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Overnight tonight, temperatures are winding down into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Looking ahead into your work week, things begin to shift Tuesday evening. Heading out the door tomorrow, another chilly beginning but you wont need the rain gear just yet. Highs will warm into the low 70s tomorrow with an increase in cloud cover ahead of the cold front moving in Tuesday evening bringing some showers to the I-30 corridor late Tuesday into the overnight hours.

As we head into Wednesday, a wet morning start for the I-30 corridor as you get going back to work and/or school. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 40s with highs taking a big drop into the low 50s for highs! Rain looks to move near and south of I-20 during the afternoon and evening. Futuretrack so far shows rain still lingering for early Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon we’ll have dry skies but cloudy conditions.

Overnight Thursday, our lows will drop into the low 40s and upper 30s and the same can be said for Friday morning. Highs on Thursday are only going to be in the mid 50s with a slight warm up into the 60s by Friday.

Weekend will be sunny once again with highs rebounding into the mid and upper 60s!

Have a great Monday!

