Rubico Acquisition Corporation officially takes over Louisiana Downs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As of midnight on Nov. 1, Rubico Acquisition Corporation is the new owner of Louisiana Downs.

The casino floor shut down at midnight and will remain closed until 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 to complete the transfer, according to a news release.

Rubico paid $22 million for Louisiana Downs, which includes the casino and horseracing track.

In late October, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and the Louisiana Racing Commission gave final approval to the sale.

All Caesar Entertainment employees working at Louisiana Downs will be transferred to the new ownership. The transfer will not affect the track’s horseracing schedule, beginning on Jan. 10.

Rubico is also in the process of applying for a sportsbook license for Louisiana Downs.

