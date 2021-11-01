Pollock woman arrested for vehicular homicide

GRANT PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Pollock woman has been arrested following a fatal crash on October 31 that claimed the life of Teresa Ann Morgan, 50, of Trout, Louisiana.

According to state police, a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, driven Miranda Sue Derrick, 38, of of Pollock, was southbound on U.S. 165. Derrick failed to slow down as she approached a southbound 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck. As a result, Derrick’s vehicle rear-ended the Chevrolet, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. The Chevrolet then overturned.

Derrick, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. The driver and passenger in the Chevrolet were both unrestrained. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The passenger, Morgan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a thorough investigation, Derrick was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury and first DWI.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. Impairment is a suspected factor. The crash remains under investigation

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

