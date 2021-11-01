Getting Answers
Parade of the Saints: Cabrini students celebrate All Saints’ Day

By Julie LeBlanc Sober
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “When the saints go marching in!” That was the song heard at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church Monday morning as Pre-K students walked through the doors dressed as their favorite saints.

Every year, students at St. Frances Cabrini School participate in the All Saints’ Day Mass and watch as the Pre-K students line up for the Parade of Saints. It’s a fun way for the kids to learn about their faith and the lives of holy figures from history.

“We have enjoyed recognizing the victory of the saints over darkness,” said Jonathan Brooks, Dean of Students. “We recognize that the church has been the guiding light for all of these wonderful teachings that lead us closer to Christ. And the saints, they’re a role model, they’re the friends of God. And we want to be just like them.”

Fr. Chad Partain officiated the Mass, and spoke with the children on what it means to be saint, especially today in modern times.

At the end of Mass, the Pre-K students sang a special song, “Song of the Saints” for everyone to enjoy. You can watch that full video above.

