NOLA-PS hosting zoom call on vaccines for children

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In anticipation of the FDA extending emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) and the City of New Orleans Health Department will host a town meeting with health care professionals. The virtual meeting is designed to provide information to families about the vaccine, answer parents’ questions, and detail how vaccine events for this age group will be rolled out by NOLA-PS.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

You can join the live webinar via Zoom by clicking here.

Parents can submit questions in advance of the town hall, via: VaccineUpdates@nolapublicschools.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.