“The Masked Singer” national tour coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of FOX’s musical guessing game “The Masked Singer” will have a chance to see a live performance next year in North Little Rock.

Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents announced Monday that the live show “The Masked Singer National Tour” will make a stop at the Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m.

The show “will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show, as well as one local celebrity who will perform in a top-secret disguise.”

Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at TheMaskedSingerTour.com or www.Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $49.75 to $99.75. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Face coverings are recommended.

