Marshall ISD schools start late due to power outage

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Students at all Marshall Independent School District schools will have a later start on Monday, Nov. 1.

Due to a power outage, a late arrival time is set for 10 a.m. at all campuses, according to a post on Facebook. The delay is due to a power outage.

Elementary students may be dropped off starting at 9:15 a.m. and buses will be staggered during the morning.

If students are dropped off, they will be attended to by staff.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.