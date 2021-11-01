Getting Answers
Marshall ISD schools start late due to power outage

(Source: Marshall ISD Facebook page)
(Source: Marshall ISD Facebook page)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Students at all Marshall Independent School District schools will have a later start on Monday, Nov. 1.

Due to a power outage, a late arrival time is set for 10 a.m. at all campuses, according to a post on Facebook. The delay is due to a power outage.

Elementary students may be dropped off starting at 9:15 a.m. and buses will be staggered during the morning.

If students are dropped off, they will be attended to by staff.

