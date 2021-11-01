Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

At least 12 killed in traffic accidents statewide over weekend

At least 12 people died in traffic accidents in Louisiana over the weekend, state police are...
At least 12 people died in traffic accidents in Louisiana over the weekend, state police are reporting. Since Friday night, Louisiana State Police investigated 10 fatal accidents resulting in the 12 deaths, according to Sgt. James Anderson.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At least 12 people died in traffic accidents in Louisiana over the weekend, state police are reporting.

Since Friday night, Louisiana State Police investigated 10 fatal accidents resulting in the 12 deaths, according to Sgt. James Anderson.

The 12 fatalities only include accidents investigated by state police.

Those killed include a pedestrian, a motorcyclist and children, Anderson said. Several who died in crashes were not properly restrained, he said.

“Most crashes are preventable,” Anderson said in a news release. “Over and over again, we see distracted driving, impaired driving, and reckless driving as contributing factors in many of these crashes. Motorists are encouraged to put aside distractions while driving, never drive impaired or get in a vehicle with an impaired driver, and to obey all traffic laws.”

State police also urge all occupants of vehicles to wear seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
SPD responds to shooting on Wallace Ave.
Man dies after being shot multiple times on Wallace Avenue
Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy
First Black faculty member achieves tenure at Centenary College
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Authorities discontinue Silver Alert for missing East Texas man

Latest News

St. Frances Cabrini held their annual Parade of Saints on November 1, 2021.
Parade of the Saints: Cabrini students celebrate All Saints’ Day
saints
Cabrini Students: Song of the Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says
The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
Louisiana’s ‘Shot For 100′ campaign extended through November