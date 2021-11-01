‘Food For Thought’ food drive returns at Shreve Memorial Library

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Halloween has come and gone, but the season of giving is now upon us.

Shreve Memorial Library is hoping to make a difference this holiday season with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana — while also freeing individuals of any late fees.

Monday, Nov. 1 marks the start of the annual ‘Food For Thought’ Amnesty Days food drive, which ends on Nov. 19. The community is encouraged to deliver non-perishable foods to any of the library’s 21 branches during normal business hours.

For those with late fees, one fine or fees up to $5 will be forgiven for each item donated. Multiple items can be donated to cover fines or fees of more than $5. Each item will be worth $5 toward the total amount of the fines due.

Here are examples of possible donations:

Canned meat (tuna fish, salmon, chicken)

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Peanut butter

Any boxed cereal, oatmeal or grits

Dried beans

Rice

Flour

Sugar

Pasta

The Food Bank asks that no glass containers be donated.

