‘Food For Thought’ food drive returns at Shreve Memorial Library
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Halloween has come and gone, but the season of giving is now upon us.
Shreve Memorial Library is hoping to make a difference this holiday season with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana — while also freeing individuals of any late fees.
Monday, Nov. 1 marks the start of the annual ‘Food For Thought’ Amnesty Days food drive, which ends on Nov. 19. The community is encouraged to deliver non-perishable foods to any of the library’s 21 branches during normal business hours.
For those with late fees, one fine or fees up to $5 will be forgiven for each item donated. Multiple items can be donated to cover fines or fees of more than $5. Each item will be worth $5 toward the total amount of the fines due.
Here are examples of possible donations:
- Canned meat (tuna fish, salmon, chicken)
- Canned vegetables
- Canned fruit
- Peanut butter
- Any boxed cereal, oatmeal or grits
- Dried beans
- Rice
- Flour
- Sugar
- Pasta
The Food Bank asks that no glass containers be donated.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.