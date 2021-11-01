Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

‘Food For Thought’ food drive returns at Shreve Memorial Library

(Source: Shreve Memorial Library)
(Source: Shreve Memorial Library)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Halloween has come and gone, but the season of giving is now upon us.

Shreve Memorial Library is hoping to make a difference this holiday season with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana — while also freeing individuals of any late fees.

Monday, Nov. 1 marks the start of the annual ‘Food For Thought’ Amnesty Days food drive, which ends on Nov. 19. The community is encouraged to deliver non-perishable foods to any of the library’s 21 branches during normal business hours.

For those with late fees, one fine or fees up to $5 will be forgiven for each item donated. Multiple items can be donated to cover fines or fees of more than $5. Each item will be worth $5 toward the total amount of the fines due.

Here are examples of possible donations:

  • Canned meat (tuna fish, salmon, chicken)
  • Canned vegetables
  • Canned fruit
  • Peanut butter
  • Any boxed cereal, oatmeal or grits
  • Dried beans
  • Rice
  • Flour
  • Sugar
  • Pasta

The Food Bank asks that no glass containers be donated.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
SPD responds to shooting on Wallace Ave.
Man dies after being shot multiple times on Wallace Avenue
Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy
First Black faculty member achieves tenure at Centenary College
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Authorities discontinue Silver Alert for missing East Texas man

Latest News

Valencia Park basketball court
Colorful renovation to basketball court hopes to enhance community
Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy
First Black faculty member achieves tenure at Centenary College
KSLA Salutes: Terrence Green, Shreveport’s Director of Property Standards
KSLA Salutes: Terrence Green, Shreveport’s Director of Property Standards
Chimpanzees at Chimp Haven enjoy snacking on pumpkins