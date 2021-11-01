Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Driver from Florien killed in Monday morning crash

A driver from Florien was killed in a crash Monday morning.
A driver from Florien was killed in a crash Monday morning.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Louisiana State Police
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a crash Monday morning around 11 a.m. on I-49 south of Alexandria.

Latreece Sparks, 36, of Florien, was driving a 2018 Ford Escape northbound on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Sparks’ vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree.

Sparks, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
We are tracking heavy rain and much cooler weather ahead for the ArkLaTex later this week.
Another major cold front on the way
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect

Latest News

Cold air will be pushing into the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days.
Tracking a cold middle part of the week
Shortly after 12:10 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash...
2 dead in Lincoln Parish head-on crash
Election Day in Bowie County, Texas is Nov. 2, 2021.
Nov. 2 is Election Day in Texas
The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
Minden's months-long budget stalemate was punctuated by this chair bump during a heated...
Minden approves budget, ending stalemate