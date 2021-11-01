Attorney General Jeff Landry teases run for governor in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry isn’t ruling out a run for Governor in 2023. While speaking to the Ouachita Republican Women on November 1, he didn’t deny or commit to running for the state’s highest office.

“I will be right on the side of you, working to make sure that Louisiana is better, safer, and more free,” Landry told the group at the West Monroe Convention Center.

Landry cast himself as a Republican frontrunner.

“How Jeff Landry’s efforts to protect liberty and freedom set him apart from his fellow Republicans,” said Landry while holding up a newspaper article.

Landry and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser are considered frontrunners in the race to succeed Governor John Bel Edwards, who cannot run again due to term limits.

“What I believe we need in this state is a revival,” Landry explained. “We need a revival. I’m tired of Louisiana being last. I can’t even say, well, Mississippi is 50th, we are 49th, they done passed us up.”

Although Landry didn’t explicitly say he was running, he did say he was mulling his options.

“I view every election as a contract,” Landry told KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander. “It’s a contract between the people and the person who is running. If they believe in that person, they elect them. At some point in time, every four years, that contact comes up, and you look to see if people want you to renew your contract, people want you to go home, or if they want you to sign a new contract to sign.”

If he does decide to run, Landry said election reform will be a top priority. He wants new voting machines to help increase transparency.

”And then I take that receipt, then I put it in a box right next to the machine,” said Landry. “That box is the box that correlates with that machine. Now we got the ability to count votes truly.”

Landry says other priorities will include reducing crime and bringing jobs back to Louisiana.

