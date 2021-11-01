Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices continue upward trend

While one analyst says the latest jump at the pump is “running out of steam,” gasoline prices...
While one analyst says the latest jump at the pump is “running out of steam,” gasoline prices in the Natural State continue to drift upward.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While one analyst says the latest jump at the pump is “running out of steam,” gasoline prices in the Natural State continue to drift upward.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose two cents in the last week to $3.06.

That’s 23.2 cents a gallon more than motorists paid a month ago and $1.25 higher than a year ago.

The national average rose 0.6 cents in the past week to $3.38 per gallon.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “For most motorists, gas prices are likely to greatly slow their recent ascent, and we could even see some small declines in the week ahead.”

In Monday’s news release, De Haan noted that OPEC’s upcoming meeting could drive the market up or down. He does not expect the group to increase output.

“The odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today’s elevated levels going into the holidays, barring additional OPEC supply,” he concluded.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
SPD responds to shooting on Wallace Ave.
Man dies after being shot multiple times on Wallace Avenue
Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy
First Black faculty member achieves tenure at Centenary College
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Authorities discontinue Silver Alert for missing East Texas man

Latest News

Child tax credit tips with CPA Jason Schellhass for Monday, Nov. 1
Child tax credit tips with CPA Jason Schellhass for Monday, Nov. 1
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says
The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
Louisiana’s ‘Shot For 100′ campaign extended through November