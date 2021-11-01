Another major cold front on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great Halloween weekend and got the chance to enjoy some amazing fall weather across the ArkLaTex. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking another strong cold front on the way for the middle of the work week. Behind this front we are expecting even colder weather on tap for the region with highs that will likely be stuck in the 50s as we would close out the week. An early preview of your weekend forecast is showing generally sunny skies and temperatures that would be rebounding back into the upper 60s by Sunday.

We are tracking heavy rain and much cooler weather ahead for the ArkLaTex later this week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have jacket as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures to open up the work week. After starting off in the 40s and 50s this morning we are tracking more sunshine and 70s as we get into the afternoon hours today. So we will be starting the week off on a pleasant note.

As we go through the work week we are tracking a weather roller coaster for the region. On Tuesday we are expecting more warm weather with highs in the mid-70s, but clouds will on the increase out ahead of our next weather maker. That front will move into the region during the overnight hours Tuesday and Wednesday and make for a very wet middle part of the week for the ArkLaTex. Expect showers and storms both Wednesday and Thursday along with much cooler temperatures. The good news is that at this time we are not tracking any severe weather potential for the ArkLaTex. We should close out the week on a sunny note, but expect much colder temperature for the region with highs likely down in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are expecting a slight rebound in your temperatures, but for highs to still be seasonably cool for this time of year. Highs on Saturday will likely be in the mid-60s with Sunday potential seeing a run back to 70 degrees for parts of the region. Right now you should expect to see great deal of sunshine for both days of your weekend.

In the meantime, also enjoy a great start to the work week for the region. Have a great Monday!

