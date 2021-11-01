Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect
KNOE's Jasmine Anderson is on the scene of Sunday's active investigation of a double homicide.
OPSO: Former OCC deputy kills wife and child, investigation ongoing
SPD responds to shooting on Wallace Ave.
Man dies after being shot multiple times on Wallace Avenue
Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy
First Black faculty member achieves tenure at Centenary College
Tony Tomasek, 75, stands 6' tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. He last...
Authorities discontinue Silver Alert for missing East Texas man

Latest News

A strong front will bring locally heavy rain and much cooler weather later this week.
Major cold snap later this week
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden swings focus of climate effort from US to the world