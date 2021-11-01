Getting Answers
Amazon TIF district aims to spur more economic development in north Shreveport

Proposal’s author emphasizes that it would not increase taxes
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.(Project Cosmeaux)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — District 3 Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson is proposing an Amazon Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district along North Market Street in north Shreveport.

While it was listed on the consent agenda for the Caddo Commission’s work session Monday, Jackson said the item will likely keep popping up on future agendas until everything is finalized.

“We want to attract more distribution in the area. We want to attract more retail in the area. We want the area to have more curb appeal,” Jackson told KSLA News 12 in September, when he first proposed the district.

The parish would need to establish a baseline. Anything above that baseline could be used toward the district.

Jackson emphasized this TIF would not increase taxes.

“You’re putting out a bucket of water, expecting it to rain; and once it rains, everyone’s grass will continue to be watered,” he explained, using an analogy. “But you will have a reserve that can go back into the district.”

He said he was gotten support from Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor as well as Caddo School Board member Dr. Terence Vinson. Approval from the city is required to create a TIF district, according to state law.

Jackson said the council members are expected to discuss the TIF during their meeting Nov. 9.

