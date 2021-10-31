Getting Answers
Colorful renovation to basketball court hopes to enhance community

Valencia Park basketball court
Valencia Park basketball court(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Valencia Park just got a new colorful renovation to it’s basketball court.

It may just look like a typical basketball court at first, but if you look a little closer, there are vibrant colors and designs that have a special meaning.

“I’ve been playing here my whole life. We never had the court look like this before. We’re really excited for the new additions to the court. It’s beautiful,” said resident Brandon Lewis-Graham.

Ben Moss and Kadavien Baylor used their artistic minds to create the Valencia Park Origin Court. They used bright colors to bring light to the Stoner Hill community.

“The use of public art and public spaces is really for the youth, giving them a safe space and not only that but feel like they can come to that place and have fun and have alternative options instead of getting into things that you know may drag them in a negative direction,” said Baylor.

The mural is part of the Project Backboard initiative to enhance communities by renovating public basketball courts. Their work inspired Councilwoman LeVette Fuller to bring this to Shreveport.

“We have so much going on that feels like turmoil in our basketball community. I want to open the court earlier. Like how fast can we actually put this together? Pray for our safety, pray for our hope, for our communities and let the kids have a place to play,” she said.

Many hope art and basketball will bring the community together.

