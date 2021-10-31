Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found dead in a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Kelly Street Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the Carthage Police Department received a 911 call requesting that an ambulance respond to the 500 block of Kelly Street at 9:39 a.m. on Sunday. When CPD officers responded to the scene, they found a man and a woman dead in a silver vehicle in the driveway.

The Carthage PD chief, assistant chief, and two detectives responded to the scene, the press release stated. Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with securing the scene.

Panola County Justice of the Peace Toni Hughes performed the inquests on the two people and ordered autopsies on both individuals, the press release stated.

According to the press release, the Panola County District Attorney’s Office was advised of the incident.

“The incident is still being investigated at this time, and no further information may be released,” the press release stated.

