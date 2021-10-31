1 dead, 8 injured following shooting at Halloween party

Texarkana, Texas. (KSLA) - A shooting occurred during a Halloween party around 11:55 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30.

Texarkana police say at least 9 people were shot, with one of those victims having critical injuries. Police now say that the victim is dead.

The shooting happened at Octavia’s Activity Center on 24th Street and Texas Boulevard.

Currently, no suspect or arrests have been made at this time.

