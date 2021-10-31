Getting Answers
1 dead, 8 injured following shooting at Halloween party

Texarkana Police are investigating the scene of a shooting at Octavia's Activity Center.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texarkana, Texas. (KSLA) - A shooting occurred during a Halloween party around 11:55 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30.

Texarkana police say at least 9 people were shot, with one of those victims having critical injuries. Police now say that the victim is dead.

The shooting happened at Octavia’s Activity Center on 24th Street and Texas Boulevard.

Currently, no suspect or arrests have been made at this time.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

