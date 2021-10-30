Getting Answers
Sunny weekend weather and a cold front arriving midweek

By Jessica Moore
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! After a CHILLY morning with the upper 30s to upper 40s, the afternoon arrives with a real treat as we warm into the 70s. Sunny skies stick with us for a bit, but a cold front on the way will usher in the clouds once again.

Today: great weather for fall festivities and the Louisiana State Fair! We will warm up with highs in the low to mid 70s however humidity continues to remain absent! Sunny skies for the remainder of the day before night fall with a rain free day! Great for a day at the fair or to any other Halloween or fall festival activities. Overnight remains clear with another chance for temperatures to drop to the 40s.

Sunday another COLD day as you head out the door with the 40s to deal with but a warmer afternoon. Highs will actually climb into the upper 70s but still a nice and cool day with calm winds and low to no humidity! You Halloween forecast is looking good with no chance of rain. As you go out for trick-or-treating, it will still be dry with temperatures in the 70s early, but will fall to the 60s after sunset.

Early next week remains fairly quiet with temperatures staying in the 70s for both Monday and Tuesday with fairly dry conditions, but this will change heading into late Tuesday/mid week. Another front will bring rain back for Wednesday through potentially Thursday morning. This will also deliver temperatures down into mid and low 60s and possible mornings back in the 40s and 30s for some.

Have a great Friday!

