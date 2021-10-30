Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Sports betting to begin at Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City

In-person sports betting will begin at both Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City and Hannah's in...
In-person sports betting will begin at both Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City and Hannah's in New Orleans.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - Ceasars Sportsbook is launching in-person sports betting on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Sports betting will kick off at both the Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City and Harrah’s in New Orleans at 7 a.m. The first legal bet was placed at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville earlier this month.

Sure enough, the start date for sports betting in northwest Louisiana matched up with previous predictions for the end of this month. These predictions came following setbacks due to Hurricane Ida.

In preparation for possible mobile betting, one can download the newly launched Caesars Sportsbook app. However, mobile betting is still pending regulatory approval.

Related
When is sports betting coming to NWLA?
Paragon Casino brings sports betting to Cenla
Paragon Casino officially launches sports betting

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a police chase in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 29.
Shots fired at Shreveport police vehicle during chase; suspect in custody
SPD responds to shooting on Wallace Ave.
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times
SPD responds to shooting.
Man shot while driving across overpass on Jewella Avenue
Dash cam footage from the night Tommie McGlothen Jr. died.
KSLA discovers dash cam video that gives clearer picture of what happened to Tommie McGlothen, Jr.
Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first degree murder following the shooting death of a...
BCPD believes road rage a factor in fatal shooting in WK Bossier parking lot; victim identified

Latest News

SPD responds to shooting on Wallace Ave.
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times
Man shot in car on overpass
Man shot in car on overpass
Breast cancer disparities among women
SPD responds to shooting.
Man shot while driving across overpass on Jewella Avenue