Sports betting to begin at Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - Ceasars Sportsbook is launching in-person sports betting on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Sports betting will kick off at both the Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City and Harrah’s in New Orleans at 7 a.m. The first legal bet was placed at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville earlier this month.

Sure enough, the start date for sports betting in northwest Louisiana matched up with previous predictions for the end of this month. These predictions came following setbacks due to Hurricane Ida.

In preparation for possible mobile betting, one can download the newly launched Caesars Sportsbook app. However, mobile betting is still pending regulatory approval.

