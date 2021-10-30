Man shot while driving across overpass on Jewella Avenue
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Officials say a man was shot while driving on the overpass on Jewella Avenue, just south of Hollywood Avenue.
His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.