Man shot while driving across overpass on Jewella Avenue

SPD responds to shooting.
SPD responds to shooting.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

Officials say a man was shot while driving on the overpass on Jewella Avenue, just south of Hollywood Avenue.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

